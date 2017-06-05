Indictments made by Prosecuting Attorney

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten: Cameron Carlson, 550 W. Fremont Rd., Port Clinton, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree, after he allegedly sold prescription drugs to an undercover informant last fall. The charge is a felony of the third degree, with Grand Jury specifications that the offense took place within the vicinity of a school.

