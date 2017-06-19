Indictments issued by Prosecuting Attorney

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten: Brian D. Haer, 30, 107 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, has been indicted on one count of theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the Port Clinton business district in May. Shantell M. Morgan, who is currently being held in the Sandusky County Detention Facility, has been indicted on two counts each of passing bad checks, forgery and theft, all felonies of the fifth degree.

