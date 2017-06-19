Indictments issued by Prosecuting Att...

Indictments issued by Prosecuting Attorney

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Beacon

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten: Brian D. Haer, 30, 107 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, has been indicted on one count of theft of a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree, after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the Port Clinton business district in May. Shantell M. Morgan, who is currently being held in the Sandusky County Detention Facility, has been indicted on two counts each of passing bad checks, forgery and theft, all felonies of the fifth degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical... Tue Reality Speaks 9
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,003 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC