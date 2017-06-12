Group continues to update East Harbor State Park
Alex Porter, 5, of Marblehead fishes with his father, Brian, on the new handicapped accessible fishing platform on the pond at East Harbor State Park. The Friends of East Harbor State Park early this spring saw the completion of a new handicapped accessible fishing platform installed at the pond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC