Former Ottawa County sheriff pleads guilty to disorderly-conduct charges
A former Ottawa County sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty today to two disorderly-conduct charges after he was accused of stalking his supervisor. John Carpenter, 50, of Port Clinton was sentenced by visiting Judge Richard McMonagle in Ottawa County Court of Common Pleas to a suspended 30-day jail sentence, and will be on probation for a year.
