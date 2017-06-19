Ex-deputy in Ohio gets probation for threat-related charges
A former Ohio sheriff's deputy has received probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges for allegedly threatening to kill a sheriff's detective who served as his supervisor. The Port Clinton News-Herald reports 50-year-old John Carpenter, of Port Clinton, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of persistent disorderly conduct.
