Dublin man dies at Put-in-Bay marina

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A central Ohio man died Friday after jumping in a Lake Erie island marina to save his father and his family dog. Evan Currie, 19, of Dublin, was electrocuted Friday evening in Put-in-Bay where his family docks its 33-foot-long power boat in western Lake Erie.

