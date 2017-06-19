Downtown Port Clinton construction update
Mayor of Port Clinton Hugh Wheeler has issued a statement regarding the construction on Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton. As construction moves south, the closed portion of Madison Street will be reopened and Madison Street will be closed from Second Street to the alley at Huntington Bank.
