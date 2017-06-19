Council approves third CRA district
Marked in yellow is the downtown CRA, marked in red is the second CRA and in black is the newest CRA boundary. At the regularly scheduled Port Clinton City Council meeting on Tuesday, Jun. 13, Council unanimously approved a third Community Reinvestment Area within the City limits.
