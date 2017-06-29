Cool and windy weather affecting catch
Wynn Mayhew of Port Clinton is shown here with a decent shallow water walleye. Former Port Clinton resident Tom Pieplow found this nice smallmouth bass near Middle Bass Island this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical...
|Jun 20
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC