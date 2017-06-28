Committee views medical marijuana as ...

Committee views medical marijuana as economic tool

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: News Herald

Medical marijuana eyed as 'economic tool' for Port Clinton Port Clinton's laws, rules and ordinances committee discussed the future of medical marijuana in the city. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2tZss9h PORT CLINTON - With Port Clinton's temporary six-month ban on medical marijuana-related businesses expiring this month, some city council members are considering the idea of allowing them after studying the state law for weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical... Jun 20 Reality Speaks 9
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC