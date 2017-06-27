Coming Home: Soldier who died ina

Thousands of Americans lost their lives in World War II, and after 75 years one family will be reunited with a lost brother when his remains are sent back to Port Clinton for a proper military burial next month. John Kovach was one of 32 men in the Company C 192nd Tank Battalion from Port Clinton that fought in the Battle of Bataan in the Philippines.

