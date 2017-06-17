Bass Islands great for quick vacationThe Bass Islands lie like...
A day with bright sunshine, perfect temperature, soft breezes redolent with honey locust blossoms, a day that begs you to go some place fun, someplace different, a spot where you can enjoy that perfect day with some fishing, maybe other outdoor sports, and your wife and kids can have a great time, too. Does Ohio have a place like that? Sure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father calls son a hero after deadly electrical...
|Tue
|Reality Speaks
|9
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC