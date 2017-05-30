Appetite for the Arts Aug. 18-20
The Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council has announced the dates of August 18, 19, and 20 for the 10th annual Appetite for the Arts. This year's event will be held at Brand's Boat Works located near downtown Port Clinton .
