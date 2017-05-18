Summer Lunch and Fun Begins June 6

When school is out, the fun begins. Lunch is being served for all school-aged children at two locations in Port Clinton again this summer at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until August 18 at Lakeview Estates Community Room and Rebirth Community Church, 570 S. McKinley Dr. All children ages 3-17 are welcome to attend.

