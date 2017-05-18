Summer Lunch and Fun Begins June 6

Summer Lunch and Fun Begins June 6

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Beacon

When school is out, the fun begins. Lunch is being served for all school-aged children at two locations in Port Clinton again this summer at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday until August 18 at Lakeview Estates Community Room and Rebirth Community Church, 570 S. McKinley Dr. All children ages 3-17 are welcome to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC