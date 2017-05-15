Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra
The Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra, which will perform in Port Clinton on May 7, is the world's most exclusive bluegrass band, largely due to its membership requirement of first being accepted into The Cleveland Orchestra on a different instrument. Acclaimed in performances across Northeast Ohio, the group is dedicated to the proposition that it is impossible not to have a good time listening to bluegrass.
