Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Bluegr...

Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Beacon

The Cleveland Bluegrass Orchestra, which will perform in Port Clinton on May 7, is the world's most exclusive bluegrass band, largely due to its membership requirement of first being accepted into The Cleveland Orchestra on a different instrument. Acclaimed in performances across Northeast Ohio, the group is dedicated to the proposition that it is impossible not to have a good time listening to bluegrass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC