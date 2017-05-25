MSPC names Carrie Sanchez as Grand Marshall
Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival's distinguished 2017 Grand Marshall is the Port Clinton Middle School and Principal Carrie Sanchez. Each Year, Main Street Port Clinton recognizes an individual or organization at the Walleye Festival who has made a positive impact on the Port Clinton Community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC