MSPC names Carrie Sanchez as Grand Marshall

Wednesday Read more: Beacon

Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival's distinguished 2017 Grand Marshall is the Port Clinton Middle School and Principal Carrie Sanchez. Each Year, Main Street Port Clinton recognizes an individual or organization at the Walleye Festival who has made a positive impact on the Port Clinton Community.

