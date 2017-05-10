Marblehead Peninsula Chamber appoints new executive director
The Marblehead-Peninsula Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Tara Crump has been appointed the Chamber's Executive Director. She will begin in her new position on Monday, May 8. Prior to joining the Chamber, Crump worked as Communications Coordinator for the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton and was responsible for coordinating social media platforms, securing sponsorships and organizing 15 yearly events and other office duties.
