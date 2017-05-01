Ex-Port Clinton man faces life sentence on rape charges Ottawa County Indictments: Man faces life sentence for rape charges Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2pooNBR PORT CLINTON - An Oregon, Ohio, man faces life in prison after being indicted on four felony counts of rape by an Ottawa County grand jury. Earl Weidner II, 40, formerly of Port Clinton, also was indicted on a felony count of abduction, seven felony counts of gross sexual imposition, and three felony of importuning as part of a 15-count felony indictment.

