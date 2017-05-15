Lighthouse Ramblings

Our Port Clinton Lighthouse will not be officially open for tours until noon on Friday, May 26. However, for our Keepers of the Port Clinton Lighthouse, potential Keepers, and our local community we will be open the previous weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, from 12-4 p.m. for an "unofficial" visit. Please feel free to stop around, tour the Lighthouse, and see what the plans are for improvement to the Lighthouse Park area.

