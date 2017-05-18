Lake Erie Herb Society holding sale
The Lake Erie Herb Society will have their annual herb plant sale at Lakeview Park on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be hundreds of wonderful herb plants to buy, perennials dug from members gardens at bargain prices and plenty of free advice on planting, growing, harvesting and using herbs. This organization is open to membership and meets at Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. There are presentations from members and professionals, talks about herbs and plants and they enjoy a light evening meal together.
