Jet Express previews this year's tourism season

Thursday May 18

It's that time of year again - Restaurants and bars of the Lake Erie shores and islands are preparing for tourism season! This year, the Jet Express is celebrating its 29th anniversary, and along with its standard runs to the Lake Erie islands from Port Clinton and Sandusky, they are also expanding their services to another popular Lake Erie attraction. At Thursday morning's media day event, the Jet Express announced it will be increasing its runs to Cedar Point by six fold.

