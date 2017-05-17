International course on the basics of...

International course on the basics of Christianity is making waves on the north coast

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Beacon

Every day our lives are full of basic questions. Where are my shoes? What's for dinner? How am I ever going to get everything done? But then there are bigger questions like: What's my purpose? Why do bad things happen? Is there more to life than this? The Alpha Course is the place to begin to tackle these big questions of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC