Home Instead celebrates one year anniversary
Home Instead Senior Care, 205 SE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, is celebrating their one year anniversary. The Home Instead Senior Care staff and their CAREgivers are united in the belief that all seniors deserve to live with dignity and an enhanced quality of life.
