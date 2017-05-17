FOPA holds Back the Blue 5k
On Saturday, May 13, FOPA #34 held its inaugural Back the Blue 5k in Port Clinton. All proceeds from the event went towards the Ottawa County Law Enforcement Memorial and the FOPA scholarship fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC