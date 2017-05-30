CMP Awards 158 Scholarships to Studen...

CMP Awards 158 Scholarships to Student Athletes for 2017-2018 School Year

The Civilian Marksmanship Program has awarded $158,000 towards outstanding junior marksmen through its CMP Scholarship Program to be used for the 2017-2018 term - over $5,000 more than the previous year. A total of 289 applications were received, with 158 awarded to both junior males and females.

