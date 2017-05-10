BBQ dinners to benefit humane society
Bar-B-Que Traveler is holding a barbeque on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton. Proceeds of this dinner will benefit the Humane Society.
