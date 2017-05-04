50th anniversary of Peace Church Fell...

50th anniversary of Peace Church Fellowship Hall

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Beacon

These stalwart members of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, gathered once again last Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ground breaking for the new Peace Church Fellowship Hall in an open farm field on South Jefferson Street across from the future site of the new high school. Those pictured above were present at the historical event and are still faithful supporters of the congregation, which had overflowed its original home at 4th and Monroe Streets, now Church of the Nazarene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police (Oct '16) Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,521 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC