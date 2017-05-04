50th anniversary of Peace Church Fellowship Hall
These stalwart members of Peace Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, gathered once again last Sunday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ground breaking for the new Peace Church Fellowship Hall in an open farm field on South Jefferson Street across from the future site of the new high school. Those pictured above were present at the historical event and are still faithful supporters of the congregation, which had overflowed its original home at 4th and Monroe Streets, now Church of the Nazarene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC