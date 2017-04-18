What's up with the Moose Lodge?
With membership dropping over the last few years, Moose Lodge 1610 didn't have enough members to support such a big building. Their old lodge, located at 1105 W. Lakeshore Drive, Port Clinton, was recently sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|27 min
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC