Truckers take home Little Giant Doubles title

Truckers take home Little Giant Doubles titleNorwalk swept all four...

Saturday Apr 22

The Norwalk Truckers continued their amazing tennis season with a clean sweep of the Little Giant Fremont Tennis Invitational on Saturday morning. Andrew Herner and Jacob Coe blew through the competition in first doubles beating Fremont Ross in the first round 6-2 and 6-2.

Port Clinton, OH

