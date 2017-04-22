Truckers take home Little Giant Doubles titleNorwalk swept all four...
The Norwalk Truckers continued their amazing tennis season with a clean sweep of the Little Giant Fremont Tennis Invitational on Saturday morning. Andrew Herner and Jacob Coe blew through the competition in first doubles beating Fremont Ross in the first round 6-2 and 6-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC