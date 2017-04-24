Telltales: Kiwanis help raise money to fight opiate addiction
The Port Clinton Kiwanis Club is holding their second annual Auction event at Port Clinton Yacht Club on Saturday, April 29, starting at 6 p.m. Last year, they raised over $25,000 to help make the Flagship All Access Playground at Lakeview Park a reality. This year, they hope to fund a special speaker to our local schools to speak to the heroin/opiate crisis in Ottawa County.
