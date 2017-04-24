Registration Open for Upcoming GSM Rifle Matches at CMP's New Petrarca Range
CAMP PERRY, Ohio - - Register now for your chance to fire in one of the Civilian Marksmanship Program's Garand-Springfield-Modern/Vintage Military matches being held on the enhanced Petrarca Range at Camp Perry in May, June and November. The GSM Match combines prone slow fire, prone from standing rapid fire and standing slow fire positions at 100 yards .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC