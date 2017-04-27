Record attendance at African Safari Wildlife ParkThe Walk-Thru Safari opens May 13. Today at
The Port Clinton attraction has seen record attendance this spring, which General Manager, Kelsey Keller attributes to warmer-than-usual weather. The numbers for February, March, and April have bested the previous years' weekend records by more than 50 cars per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC