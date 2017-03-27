Ohio State's Stone Lab offers field trip scholarships
Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, Ohio State's island campus on Lake Erie, are offering six scholarships to school groups from grades 5-12 for a one-day Lake Erie Science Field Trip at the lab on Gibraltar Island. The application deadline is April 30, and field trips will be scheduled for September and October of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC