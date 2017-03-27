Ohio State's Stone Lab offers field t...

Ohio State's Stone Lab offers field trip scholarships

Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, Ohio State's island campus on Lake Erie, are offering six scholarships to school groups from grades 5-12 for a one-day Lake Erie Science Field Trip at the lab on Gibraltar Island. The application deadline is April 30, and field trips will be scheduled for September and October of 2017.

