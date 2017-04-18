Musical Arts Series: Cleveland Orchestra Brass Trio

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present the Cleveland Orchestra Brass Trio in the Earl E. Warnke Memorial Concert on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 pm at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd. in Port Clinton. This trio consists of Jack Sutte, trumpet, Jesse McCormick, horn, and Richard Stout, trombone.

