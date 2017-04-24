May 2 Primary: Phillips and Bacon
On Tuesday, May 2, Ottawa County's only Primary Election will be run in Ward 3 in the City of Port Clinton. Democrats Kenneth A. Bacon, Sr. and incumbent Margaret J. Phillips are on the ballot to see who moves forward to the General Election Nov. 7, 2017.
