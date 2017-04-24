Kiwanis auction April 29
The Kiwanis Club of Port Clinton is hosting its second annual Live and Silent Auction Saturday, April 29, at the Port Clinton Yacht Club. This year's theme, Starry, Starry Night, benefits the STARR Project, a drug education program for Ottawa County youth spearheaded by Sheriff Steve Levorchick, Judges Winters, Hany and Geisler and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC