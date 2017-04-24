Kiwanis auction April 29

The Kiwanis Club of Port Clinton is hosting its second annual Live and Silent Auction Saturday, April 29, at the Port Clinton Yacht Club. This year's theme, Starry, Starry Night, benefits the STARR Project, a drug education program for Ottawa County youth spearheaded by Sheriff Steve Levorchick, Judges Winters, Hany and Geisler and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

