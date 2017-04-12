Ottawa County grand jury indicts 17 An Ottawa County grand jury recently indicted 17 people with various felony charges. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2op9Hdb PORT CLINTON - A woman accused of providing drugs to a local overdose victim who died last year was charged with involuntary manslaughter and additional charges after a recent Ottawa County grand jury session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.