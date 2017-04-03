Decomposing body pulled from Lake Eri...

Decomposing body pulled from Lake Erie in Ottawa County

Sunday Apr 2

A decomposing body was pulled from Lake Erie Saturday evening near Port Clinton, about 75 miles west of Cleveland in Ottawa County, reports say. The unidentified woman's body was found by a fisherman about 5 p.m. Saturday, Ottawa County coroner Daniel Cadigan told the Sandusky Register .

Port Clinton, OH

