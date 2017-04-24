Chamber and Main Street award members
Patti Wandover of Back In Thyme was awarded Outstanding New Business and was also elected to the Main Street Port Clinton Board. On Thursday, April 20, the Port Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Port Clinton held their annual awards dinner.
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
