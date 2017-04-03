The Ottawa County Safety Council will be hosting their annual CEO Breakfast and BWC Safety Council Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton. Breakfast and networking will start at 8 a.m. Guest speaker, Brian Butcher, with Clemans Nelson & Associates, Inc., will start at 8:30 a.m. with the topic being: Comfortably Numb: Managing the Medicated Worker followed by the BWC Awards Presentation.

