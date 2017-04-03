BWC Safety Council Awards
The Ottawa County Safety Council will be hosting their annual CEO Breakfast and BWC Safety Council Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Catawba Island Club in Port Clinton. Breakfast and networking will start at 8 a.m. Guest speaker, Brian Butcher, with Clemans Nelson & Associates, Inc., will start at 8:30 a.m. with the topic being: Comfortably Numb: Managing the Medicated Worker followed by the BWC Awards Presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC