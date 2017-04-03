Be Our Guest

Saturday, April 29, the Terra State Community College Hospitality Program and Catawba Island Club will be serving platefuls of delicious hors d'oeuvres to hungry guests that will give them energy to party the night away. "Be Our Guest" is a collaboration between the two entities that will not only provide tasty morsels and fun to those in attendance, but will raise funds through the Terra College Foundation for the Hospitality Management program.

