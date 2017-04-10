5k to support addiction recovery April 9

In an effort to support the Ottawa County community's fight against opioid addiction, the Leadership of Ottawa County Class of 2017 is sponsoring a 5k Walk/Run for Recovery on April 9. The proceeds from the race will benefit Light House Sober Living, a male-only recovery residence in Port Clinton. "Ottawa County, like most of our nation, is in a midst of a heroin crisis.

