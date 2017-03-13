Simple Gestures helps Light House Sober Living

For their ninth community need, the contributors of SIMPLE GESTURES recently gave generously to Light House Sober Living, a recovery residence in Port Clinton for men who have had treatment and need a safe living environment. Kathy Jo Schweitzer , organizer of SIMPLE GESTURES, presented Director Kenn Bower and two house residents , with a total of 625 products consisting of various household cleaning supplies, toilet tissue and Kleenex, men's shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, plus a variety of other useful items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.