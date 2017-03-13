Simple Gestures helps Light House Sob...

Simple Gestures helps Light House Sober Living

For their ninth community need, the contributors of SIMPLE GESTURES recently gave generously to Light House Sober Living, a recovery residence in Port Clinton for men who have had treatment and need a safe living environment. Kathy Jo Schweitzer , organizer of SIMPLE GESTURES, presented Director Kenn Bower and two house residents , with a total of 625 products consisting of various household cleaning supplies, toilet tissue and Kleenex, men's shampoo, conditioner and deodorant, plus a variety of other useful items.

