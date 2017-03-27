Rep. Arndt honors Jared Dusseau as the 2016 UA International Pipefitting Apprentice Champion
State Representative Steven Arndt presented a resolution honoring Jared Dusseau on winning the 2016 United Association International Apprenticeship Pipefitter Contest. Dusseau is a foreman for Warner Mechanical and was educated at the Piping Industry Training Center, where he was named Apprentice of the Year.
