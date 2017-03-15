Port Clinton man sentenced to 25 years in prison

Allen Kreager, 62, also was classified as a sex offender who must register his address with the sheriff in the county where he lives every 90 days for the rest of his life. Kreager, who was indicted last year on 66 criminal charges, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape and two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

