Person dies after trailer catches fire in Port Clinton

Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Kellogg said he walked outside from the station at about 9:40 a.m. when he saw smoke billowing roughly 400 feet away from a trailer at 130 Monroe St. "It was fully involved by the time we were out of the station and down the street," Chief Kellogg said, adding the structure is a total loss. Three occupants were in the home at the time, he said.

