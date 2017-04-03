PC seniors' annual BBQ chicken and rib dinner
Port Clinton seniors' annual BBQ chicken dinner will take place on Sunday, April 9, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 109 E. Perry St., Port Clinton. The dinner runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until it is sold out; whichever comes first.
