Musical Arts Series: Australian Guitar Duo
The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present an Australian classical guitar duo at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 East Harbor Rd., Port Clinton. Jacob Cordover and Rupert Boyd will play a mixture of Australian compositions and selections from the classical guitar repertoire.
