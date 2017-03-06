Man who died in Port Clinton trailer fire identified
Donnie Harris, 41, was found dead Saturday inside a trailer near 130 N. Monroe St. in Larcane, according to Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Kellogg. The Ottawa County Coroner could not be reached today for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
