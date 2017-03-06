Man who died in Port Clinton trailer ...

Man who died in Port Clinton trailer fire identified

Donnie Harris, 41, was found dead Saturday inside a trailer near 130 N. Monroe St. in Larcane, according to Erie Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Kellogg. The Ottawa County Coroner could not be reached today for more information.

