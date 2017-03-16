Local brewers capitalize on local festival

It was a good sign that two hours into this year's Glass City Beer Festival Toledo's Black Cloister Brewing was down to one beer tap, the other two quickly drained by the more than 2,000 attendees to this year's event at the Lucas County Rec Center. The Rec Center space was split in half, with local breweries, and a few out-of-town breweries on the right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.