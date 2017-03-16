Local brewers capitalize on local fes...

Local brewers capitalize on local festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Toledo Blade

It was a good sign that two hours into this year's Glass City Beer Festival Toledo's Black Cloister Brewing was down to one beer tap, the other two quickly drained by the more than 2,000 attendees to this year's event at the Lucas County Rec Center. The Rec Center space was split in half, with local breweries, and a few out-of-town breweries on the right.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC